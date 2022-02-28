Rep. Tom Tiffany to Newsmax: America Should Be Energy Independent

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax that America should focus on energy independence via oil pipelines.

Reacting to White House press secretary Jen Psaki's comments on foreign nations pushing for green energy, Tiffany says in his "American Agenda" appearance that "Jen Psaki is living the green fantasy."

"When she cites these European countries and [encourages] them that they should get off from crude oil, they're doing the exact ... opposite right now because their energy prices have exploded in the last six months."

After mentioning that the United States is importing more oil from Russia in 2021 than in 2020, the congressman says, "we're going in the wrong direction here under the Biden administration."

Instead, Tiffany suggests, a move toward energy independence for America would be to finish otherwise stalled pipeline projects in the U.S.

"[President Joe Biden is] coming to [Superior, Wisconsin] on Wednesday," he said. "We have a pipeline that needs to be reconstructed just east of Superior in Ashland County, and it's running into some roadblocks. Joe Biden should say on Wednesday, if he makes it to Superior, 'let's get that pipeline built.'

"There's another segment of that pipeline over at the Mackinac Straits in northern Michigan that Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer has said she does not want ... rebuilt. That jeopardizes our oil supply in the upper midwest as well as into Canada."

Tiffany goes on to say, by not building the pipeline, it is costing American jobs, "it is causing inflation, and as you can see, now it's affecting our national security."

