Sen. Vance to Newsmax: Senate's Train Regulations Bill Hits 'Right Balance'

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have proposed legislation to mandate the Department of Transportation tighten its safety rules with regard to freight trains and rail operators.

The notion of tighter regulations in the public sector can sometimes be a non-starter measure for Republican lawmakers, but not in this particular case, said Vance.

"The regulation has to pass a cost-benefit test" ... but "this legislation strikes the right balance," Vance told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

When speaking about last month's Ohio train derailment, a 38-car derailment that eventually prompted a toxic chemical spill and massive chemical explosion, Vance said the villagers of East Palestine were forced to endure a "terrible tragedy."

The same might have been true among the firefighters and first responders, Vance noted, considering they went into a volatile situation without knowing what kind of chemicals were on the train.

The derailed trains were "filled with hazardous chemicals. What this bill does is actually force the train companies to label these things appropriately, so local authorities and first responders know" what's on the train, said Vance.

The Ohio Republican then stated the Senate bill is a commonsense proposal that won't cost a lot of money to American taxpayers.

"But it will give the local authorities proper identification, and I think that clearly strikes the right balance," said Vance, who produced videos of potentially contaminated water in East Palestine, shortly after the "controlled" chemical explosion had been executed by officials.

Regarding the Senate proposal, Vance believes it will gather enough bipartisan support for passage. He also expressed similarly strong faith in any potential companion bills in the House.

"Look, we have to do the job of persuading our colleagues," in terms of making them understand why it's important, said Vance. "You don't want to go after the rail industry unnecessarily" or create any high-profile grievances with the rail industry.

The good news, according to Vance, is that rail operators will easily be able to adhere to the proposed tighter regulations.

"We have over 1,000 train accidents every single year" in America, Vance said, adding that the Senate's "commonsense" proposal should help bring those annual numbers down.

