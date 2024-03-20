Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: GOP Will Win Ohio Senate Seat

Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno told Newsmax Wednesday that come election season in November, voters will see his Democrat opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown, for who he really is.

According to 270 to Win, there are three Senate toss-up seats in November: Montana, Arizona, and Ohio.

Moreno, speaking with "Eric Bolling: The Balance," expressed confidence that he could clinch the win.

If Moreno wins, the Senate would likely fall under Republican control.

"It was an overwhelming victory," Moreno said. "Almost 51% of the vote. Got 100,000 more votes than Sherrod Brown did, and he was unopposed, and I was in a three-way race."

"We won all 88 counties. We won by almost 18%. So we feel really good about the victory. But wait until you see what happens in November when people realize who Sherrod Brown really is. He's going to lose by even bigger margins."

Moreno added that those on the other side are "completely out of their minds" and that his party is for liberty: not banning gas stoves, not deciding what car someone should drive, and not for "woke nonsense."

