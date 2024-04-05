Ohio Sheriff to Newsmax: Families Hurt by Migrant Crime Should Sue Mayorkas

Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard Jones told Newsmax on Friday that his state "became a border state" under President Joe Biden and advised families who have been hurt by crimes by migrants to sue Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I've told people they should sue this guy," Jones said of Mayorkas during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Anybody that has had a family member die with fentanyl or been murdered or raped by an illegal that's come across the border – our borders are open – they should sue him.

"They should sue him, and personally sue him, and make him pay for this. They've done it on purpose. They're not trying to help us and, like I say in Ohio, we have been a border state for quite some time."

Giving an example of the kind of crime his county now fights, Jones recounted the story of Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, an illegal migrant who has been charged with aggravated murder. Garcia-Gutierrez, who has been known to use at least seven different aliases, has been deported multiple times from the U.S. and jailed 11 times.

"This guy's been in our jail so many times over the past few years," Jones said. "He's had over 20 different charges in the past few years in our jail, all these different names, aliases. The charges are always domestic violence, drugs, guns. He murdered a man, and after he'd been in our jail three days [on unrelated charges], they found the body. The Hamilton City Police Department, doing a great job with their investigation, charged him with aggravated murder. It was a heinous crime the way he killed this individual. We're not releasing any of the names or anything at this point until the family has all been notified.

"Under President Biden and Sen. Sherrod Brown, in Ohio, we became a border state. We have 1,000 prisoners from other countries that have been in our jail in the past three years. I want to repeat that: 1,000, and it's costing us in this county roughly $4 million that have to come from the taxpayers. People wonder – why in Ohio, that's because we're all border states right now."

Jones said his department has been fighting a long-running battle against fentanyl, which is brought over from other countries, including Gutierrez.

Asked to comment on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's expected dismissal of impeachment charges against Mayorkas, Jones said "Listen, none of it surprises me."

"The whole world's upside down, like I said, and we're all victims," he said. "It's totally out of control, and they're destroying our country. I don't know that we're going to make it at this point."

