Tags: ohio | maryland | ship | train | biden | safety

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Infrastructure Safety Depends on Political Party

By    |   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 07:18 PM EDT

The response time of the Biden administration after an infrastructure crisis largely depends on which way one votes and where they live, New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew suggested to Newsmax.

Contrasting the response time of the federal government to the East Palestine, Ohio, toxic train derailment to the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, Van Drew told "The Chris Salcedo Show," that "there is weaponization" of the federal government.

"You have to sit on the Judiciary Committee with me, and you could see it every day" when you "have these hearings, question these people. And they're weaponizing what's going on with Donald Trump. Because they're teaching people that if you're conservative, if you support Donald Trump, you're going to be in big trouble. You may lose your business, you may lose your life.

"It doesn't mean they're actually going to kill you, but you may lose your lifestyle. It's unbelievable, and it's the same thing with this."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew suggested to Newsmax that the response time of the Biden administration after an infrastructure crisis largely depends on which way one votes and where they live.
Wednesday, 27 March 2024 07:18 PM
