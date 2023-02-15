Ohio Resident to Newsmax: I Permanently Left Home After Train Spill

A resident of the Ohio town where a train derailed and caused hazardous chemicals to leak into the air told Newsmax on Wednesday that she permanently left her home due to concerns for her baby’s safety.

Kaylea Ward, a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, said Wednesday during an appearance on "National Report" that she has “made the decision to permanently leave my home” in the town where she’s lived for over 20 years after she contacted the environmental consulting firm CTEH “to test my air” for Volatile Organic Compounds, or VOCs, which are chemicals found in many homes and measured in parts per million or PPM.

Ward said, "they walked all throughout my home and detected less than 0.1 VOCs PPM, which is considered to be safe and nothing in the air."

"Well while they were leaving, I stopped them because the train was coming by and I asked them to test the air while the train was coming by, and they detected over 60 VOCs PPM," she recalled.

"So I have an eight-month-old baby and you're gonna say that every time a train comes by those chemicals are being kicked back up into the air?" Ward continued. "I have no idea what we could be breathing in every time a train comes by and these trains come by hundreds of times in a day, So I just feel like I'm being lied to and I feel like it's not safe.”

Ward added that the Environmental Protection Agency, which lifted an evacuation order for the town on Wednesday, has told residents that it’s safe to go home.

"That’s what they say and that's what they tell us. But whenever you're living here and you're seeing everything for yourself," Ward said.

"You just can't believe it from what you're seeing. There’s dead animals, there’s dead fish. From going back to my home to retrieve items we've experienced bloody noses, throwing up, burning noses, burning eyes, … nausea, drowsiness, and … whenever you experience these things yourself, it does not feel safe. Like at all.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!