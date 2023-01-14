Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Biden, Trump's 'Destinies Are Intertwined'

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Saturday that former President Donald Trump's destiny is "intertwined" with President Joe Biden's, as both are under investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

"It really speaks to the double standard we've seen over the years: Republicans versus Democrats," Ogles said during "Saturday Agenda." "The American people are clamoring for justice; they want to know what really happened. Now you see that Biden and Trump's destinies are intertwined here. If you're going to give Biden a pass, you have to give Trump a pass."

Ogles' comments come the same day the White House announced that five additional documents marked as classified from his time in office as vice president were unearthed at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, The New York Times reported.

Other documents were found in a locked garage at that location, as well as 10 discovered previously in a Washington, D.C., office Biden used from 2017-19.

The discoveries follow an August FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that recovered dozens of documents marked classified from his tenure as president.

Those discoveries led to Attorney General Merrick Garland assigning a special counsel to investigate possible criminal charges in November.

Garland has now also appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's documents as well, putting both the former president and sitting president under investigation at the same time for the first time in American history.

"This is one of those lingering problems Biden is going to have," Ogles said. "The Democratic Party is looking for a way to step away from Biden so they can have a new candidate [in 2024]."

Biden has said he wants to seek a second term in the Oval Office, but has not yet officially announced his candidacy. Trump announced his intention for a third run shortly after the midterm elections in November, setting up a potential 2020 rematch.

Ogles called the treatment of both Trump and Biden "a sharp contrast."

"[The FBI] literally went through [former first lady] Melania [Trump's] underwear drawer [at Mar-a-Lago], and now President Biden is being handled with the white glove treatment," he said. "If you apply the two, where were the raids, the subpoenas? Where is the outrage from the Democratic Party that the nation's national security was at risk?"

Ogles said the recent events underscore that everything that happened to Trump was politically motivated and had nothing to do with national security.

