Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Ukrainian Easter 'Bittersweet' after Russian Missile Hits Odesa

Ukrainian lawmaker Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Monday that Ukrainians were united during Eastern Orthodox Easter held yesterday but in a constant state of anxiety over potential Russian attacks.

The comments from Rudik during her appearance on “Eric Bolling The Balance” come as at least eight people were killed in Odesa on Saturday when a Russian missile struck a civilian home the eve before Orthodox Easter, Al-Jazeera reported.

“It was a fantastic Easter when we felt united as never before. With people holding hands in churches, it was fantastic,” Rudik explained. “But it was also a bittersweet taste of fear when you don’t know if Russians would hit churches, and we know they are known to hit churches.”

“And the worst thing [about] this family in Odesa, they were killed on Easter evening when everybody was gathering to celebrate with their families.”

The Ukrainian Parliament member further emphasized the tragedy of the attack and how she views the war as clearly unjust.

“We’re saying if God is fighting on our side, then who is fighting on Russia’s side?” Rudik inquired.

“The tragedy in Odesa when a civilian building, just a regular home, was hit by a Russian missile. It can be explained in very simple saying,” Rudik continued. "'A man went to buy bread. When he returned back, his mother, his wife, and his newborn daughter were dead.'"

The example delivered by Rudik, she explained, was meant to illustrate the lack of security felt in Ukraine among the civilian population.

“This is what we are fighting for right now on the diplomatic front to figure out the way to find places for my people where they can feel safe. Because right now, it’s like nowhere in Ukraine. Russian missiles can hit you anywhere - can hit you in any peaceful city. And this is a tragedy.”

