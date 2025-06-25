Ex-Mossad Officer to Newsmax: Israel's Intelligence Correct

Israel has "proved" that its assessment and intelligence are correct, Oded Ailam, former deputy head of global operations for Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

And the ceasefire is "essential" to the Iranians right now, "in order to maintain some sort of stability and assessment of the overall damage."

"Let's not forget the top echelon was eliminated," Ailam told "American Agenda."

"They are in a deep internal crisis now. So, this ceasefire right now is like oxygen to them. And I don't forecast in the near future trying to breach this ceasefire because they really, really need it right now.

"On the Israeli side, the same applies. But we also need this ceasefire for different purposes. But I think it's more crucial and essential to the Iranians. All right. We'll see if it is abided by and for how long."

By all accounts, Israel and Iran honored the ceasefire between them for a second day Wednesday, and President Donald Trump asserted that American and Iranian officials will talk next week, giving rise to cautious hope for longer-term peace.

Trump, who helped negotiate the ceasefire that took hold Tuesday on the 12th day of the war, told reporters at a NATO summit that he was not particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that U.S. strikes had destroyed its nuclear program.

Earlier in the day, an Iranian official asked whether the United States could be trusted after its weekend attack.

