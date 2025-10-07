Uncle of Oct. 7 Victim to Newsmax: 2-Year Anniversary a 'Very Emotional Day'

The uncle of an Israeli soldier killed by Hamas told Newsmax on Tuesday that the second anniversary of the terrorists' infamous Oct. 7 attack is "a very emotional day" for Israelis.

Roni Eshel, a then-19-year-old IDF member, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at an outpost on Oct. 7, 2023.

Elad Levy, Eshel's uncle, reflected on the lasting grief and pride that have marked the two years since the attack.

"A lot is going through the mind," Levy said on "Wake Up America." "And actually, it's been through like that for the last two years. You know, there wasn't a single day that Roni didn't come up to my mind, and my thoughts and my feelings. And today, it's obviously a special day because everything comes up together."

Levy spoke from a park named in his niece's honor, where the family was preparing to hold a memorial ceremony.

He described Eshel as "a very funny girl, very happy. She loved life … loyal, dedicated, and serious," traits that defined her final moments.

"Now we know two years after — we heard the recording, we saw exactly what she saw, how she performed," he told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "She was very precise, very professional."

Amid remembrance, Levy also expressed cautious optimism about ongoing hostage negotiations in Egypt.

"We all have a great sense – of a bit of hope – that all the hostages will come back soon, maybe as soon as next week," he said, adding appreciation for President Donald Trump's efforts to help broker a deal.

Still, Levy was clear-eyed about the broader conflict.

"I wouldn't call it peace," he said. "We've been in a state of war with Hamas for as many years as I've lived … Hamas is very extreme. Their ideology is to annihilate us. I would call it a truce, not peace."

For Levy and his family, however, the day was about remembrance.

"Today is a very emotional day," he said. "Everything just comes up from two years ago."

