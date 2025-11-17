Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Go Ahead, Try Trump, You'll Fail

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp warned that anyone — left, right, or "political opportunist" in between — who tries to take on President Donald Trump will fail, saying Americans increasingly view Trump as a larger-than-life leader who always winds up on the right side of history.

"It's almost like Trump is a demigod" to the conservative movement and his voters, Schlapp told Newsmax's "Newsline." "They believe, and I believe, he saved the country from going down a slippery slope that we were never going to recover from.

"There were a couple of assassination attempts. He showed so much personal courage.

"And since he's been in the White House for a year, he's done really nothing else but try to dismantle everything we hate about our federal government and the new socialist Democratic Party.

"The love and appreciation people have toward him is higher than any politician I've ever seen or read about, quite frankly."

This political reality applies to everyone from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to obstructionist Democrats still trying to weaken the president.

Schlapp said lawmakers who think they can score political points by publicly clashing with Trump are misreading the moment — and risking their own careers. The CPAC chair urged Republican lawmakers, especially those seeking relevance through televised fights, to rethink their strategy.

"If you have a disagreement with President Trump – we all have them, I have them; we're all human beings; we all do things differently; we come down on certain topics," Schlapp continued, telling host Bianca de la Garza, "I would say if you have a squabble with him, keep it in private.

"Try to work it out.

"Because what it looks like in some of these cases is that it's just political opportunism, and, you know, there'll be punishment for that."

In the case of pressing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, everyone seeking to smear Trump will have to be careful "what you wish for," according to Schlapp.

"The reason why transparency is such a good thing is once you, the government, releases the information, it's amazing how it defuses a lot of conspiracies," he said.

"Now, the problem with the whole idea of conspiracy theories is so, so many of them have proven to be right over the last couple of years.

"You know, Hunter Biden's laptop was not a Russian op. It was real. No one could believe it that someone could be that trashy, but it was real.

"And so transparency is our friend.

"You know, the president has released so many documents on the JFK assassination and so many other things. And, you know, it's really not newsworthy anymore.

"And I say to the Democrats, be careful what you wish for, because, you know, from all of the social media I have consumed on Epstein Island, you see it's much more of a destination for the global elite and the Democrats in America.

"So be careful what you wish for."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com