×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Newsmax TV | obernolte | spending bill | inflation

Rep. Obernolte to Newsmax: Dems' Spending Bill Will Bring Dangerous Inflation

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:59 PM

The Democrats' massive reconciliation spending bill, once passed, will spur dangerous levels of inflation, and that is what's being wrestled with politically, Rep. Jay Obernolte said on Newsmax Tuesday. 

"Any economist will tell you that increasing deficit government spending is dangerously inflationary," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "People in my district are paying $20 more to fill up their gas tanks to go to work today than they were a year ago."

The final cost of the spending bill, which is expected to come in at far less than its $3.5 trillion price tag, will just add to the federal money that's been spent this year and last, Obernolte added. 

"Should this bill be enacted, we will have spent more new federal money in the last 18 months than the combined wages of every single American put together," he said. "That's an incredible fact.

"And I think that what's being wrestled with politically here is the fact that people are already suffering the effects of inflation."

Meanwhile, nobody is seeing the contents of the spending bill, but President Joe Biden is promising that the taxes involved, plus other measures, will pay for it. 

"I say prove it," said Obernolte. "The way that you prove it is that you put the bill in print, and then you let the congressional budget office score the bill." 

At that point, Americans will know if the money is there to pay for the legislation, he continued. 

"It strains credibility at this point to think that the bill's packages are paid for but that's my response to the administration," said Obernolte. "That's my response to the administration. If you say it's paid for, then prove it."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Democrats' massive reconciliation spending bill, once passed, will spur dangerous levels of inflation, and that is what's being wrestled with politically, Rep. Jay Obernolte said on Newsmax Tuesday...
obernolte, spending bill, inflation
366
2021-59-26
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved