NYPD Chief Newsmax: We Will Keep Times Square Safe

There have been no credible threats to New York City's massive Times Square New Year's Eve celebration despite the pro-Palestinian protests that have been popping up in the city, and the city's police department and its partners are making sure that the more than a million people to celebrate there will be kept safe, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell told Newsmax Sunday.

"Our technology is second to none, and we are a very quick and dynamic agency that can move fast," Chell said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Our communication is second to none, and we can move rather quickly."

Since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, New York City has handled more than 1,000 protests, and "half of those have been pro-Palestinian," said Chell, noting that more than 200,000 people have participated in protests, with more than 10,000 people at a time.

"We're well-equipped to handle it," Chell said. "We have a whole apparatus tonight built around Times Square, buffer zones, safe zones. We'll be awaiting protests if they come."

Police will maintain the safety of the New Year's Eve ball, but still will give the protesters "their space to talk, which we don't like, but we have to, but we're not going to let them next to the ball," Chell said.

In addition to the Times Square celebration, Chell pointed out he has a "whole city to run tonight."

"Times Square is a huge endeavor for our city, but like I said, our police department is the best in the business. Our city is great and we're ready to go," he said.

Chell, speaking to Newsmax from the NYPD Joint Operations Center, which monitors the city, noted that all the department's federal, state, and local partners will also be present in the room Sunday night.

"Our goal tonight, of course, is to keep everybody safe, the community safe, and have a great time," said Chell. "Our police department will do their job and we're going to have a good night tonight."

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., appearing earlier on the program, said he's spoken with law enforcement professionals and told Newsmax that many of those protesting the war are "paid protesters" who are "not even sure what it is that they're protesting about."

But still, the protesters are looking to create havoc, he said.

"I mean, we saw it here in Nassau County, the area that I represent," he said. "They threatened to try to shut down one of the largest shopping malls right before Christmas and luckily here in Nassau County, we have good leadership with County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner Pat Ryder, and they made it very clear, it's not happening here."

D'Esposito added that he knows the NYPD is "the greatest police department in the world" and he knows it will do its best to keep the city safe.

"I just hope that everyone looking to ring in the New Year in Times Square is able to do it safely and without aggravation," the congressman said.

