NYPD Union Head to Newsmax: Politicians Should 'Believe in Police'

Scott Munro, the head of one of New York City's three major police unions, told Newsmax on Wednesday that politicians should show more support for police officers during remembrances on the upcoming anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Speaking to "National Report" on the day before the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Munro, president of the NYPD detectives' union, said that more than 150 union members passed away due to illnesses related to the attack on the World Trade Center.

"We remember our detectives, and, you know, it's hard," Munro said. "So 9/11 is never forgotten. Even though this is a very rough week for a lot of us, you know, it's never forgotten."

When asked what viewers should "take away" from remembrances for New York City police officers, firefighters, and other first responders who died while assisting in the recovery efforts, Munro said, "They should know that the police are always here to protect."

He added, "They should believe in us, and I wish a lot more of these politicians would believe in the police. It's very important that they know that it shouldn't be a tragedy … to believe in police, because everything around 9/11 was about first responders and what they did. Well, they should remember what they've done in the past, and we still continue to do it."

