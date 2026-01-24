Sapraicone to Newsmax: Walz Needs to Bring Order to Minn.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz needs to "step up and be the leader for that state and help be a leader for this country" and "bring order and calm the situation down" following another shooting death, says retired NYPD Detective Mike Sapraicone.

Walz said in a post on X that federal agents shot another person in Minnesota on Saturday morning and blasted the Trump administration amid its immigration crackdowns.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning," Walz wrote. "Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan. 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

Sapraicone said Walz should be striking a different tone.

"Here's a man who embarrassed himself by running for vice president. He needs to step up and see what the situation is and deal with it in a logical way," he told Newsmax' "Saturday Report."

"He needs to bring his people in to preserve order, the state and the local people, to help the federal law enforcement, to bring order and calm the situation down."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com