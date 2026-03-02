NYPD's Weiner to Newsmax: N.Y. Is Constantly Reviewing Threat Data

New York City Police Deputy Intelligence & Counterterrorism Commissioner Rebecca Weiner told Newsmax that the department is "firing on all cylinders to keep our city safe."

Weiner told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Monday that in the wake of the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, her division has increased its alert status. "We have an intelligence and counterterrorism apparatus that works quietly every day. When things like what's happening overseas occur, we ramp way up."

There are several reasons behind the increased activity, she said.

"One being to deter any would-be bad actor from being able to take action in our city," she said. "But also, to reassure New Yorkers that we are there, that we are available, and that we are firing on all cylinders to keep our city safe."

Weiner explained the city’s threat intelligence operation has connections worldwide.

"We've got officers around the world, we take a very large view of our own jurisdiction in keeping our city safe by really understanding threats where they emanate from," she continued.

She said information specifically from the Middle East is being reviewed.

"Over the last 72 hours, we've been getting real-time updates from officers in Jordan, in Abu Dhabi, in Doha, in Tel Aviv, and this is really important."

She explained the city’s sources provide valuable data: "It helps us understand what's happening, as it's happening, through vetted, solid information so we can better protect our own city."

That information coming in from around the globe, she said, helps direct operations on the city streets: "Anybody who's been around the streets over the weekend will notice an enhanced police presence, it's patrol resources, it's specialized counterterrorism resources."

Weiner said specific potential targets in the city are getting special attention: "They're deployed around the city to diplomatic, cultural, religious infrastructure, to critical infrastructure, to transportation hubs.

"And we do this, like everything we do, in collaboration with our partners."

It’s both a protective net, she said, but also a deterrence.

"It's high-visibility patrols to deter would-be bad actors, but also to just remind New Yorkers, we are here," she said. "If you see something, say something, and we all do this work together, protecting New York."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that there were imminent threats from Iran that had to be met by U.S. and Israeli military forces before Iran could act first.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com