NYC Deputy Mayor to Newsmax: Manhattan Shooting Still Under Investigation

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 02:15 PM EDT

Kaz Daughtry, deputy mayor of New York City for Public Safety, told Newsmax on Tuesday that police are still investigating Monday's mass shooting in Manhattan that left multiple people dead, including the suspected shooter.

Daughtry said on Newsmax's "National Report" that that police were first alerted to the incident at about 6:30 p.m., receiving several 911 calls about an active shooter in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue and saying multiple people were shot, including one police officer who was working as a paid security detail at the building.

"This individual came in, he shot an officer multiple times. He also shot another victim ... the NFL employee, which is next to the officer. And then he goes on and shoots another victim and the security guard who ... was following his protocols" during an active shooter incident.

"He then goes upstairs to the 33rd floor, where he takes out another victim, shoots her multiple times, causing her demise."

Daughtry said police are investigating the note that the shooter left behind in which he reportedly claims to have had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, and that he intended to attack the NFL offices in the building.

The deputy mayor took issue with "individuals saying ... that the roofing company should have done more to protect their employees," saying, "That is completely not true. They have, they had protocols in place, safe rooms ... on their floors, which some of the employees did go into those rooms and hide and wait for assistance to the NYPD to come there and clear every floor in that building to make sure that the there was no other individuals inside that building."

He added that "the suspect did take his own life, and I did watch that on camera as well."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 02:15 PM
