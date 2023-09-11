NYC Firefighter to Newsmax: George W. Bush 'Powerful' at Ground Zero

Former New York City firefighter Bob Beckwith, during a Monday appearance on Newsmax, remembered standing next to then-President George W. Bush at ground zero three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Beckwith, now 89, appeared on "National Report" 22 years after that infamous day. He recalled Bush holding a bullhorn to address workers while putting his left arm around the then-retired firefighter.

"I remember being up there with the president and he was very powerful. He really was," Beckwith told host Shaun Kraisman.

Beckwith, who had been retired for seven years, said he went to assist at the World Trade Center site after learning that a friend's son was among the missing.

"I was telling my kids, 'I gotta get down there.' And they're telling me, 'Don't go, don't bother, you’re too old.' ” Beckwith said.

"I hope the [American] people will always remember [that day]. When I say 'never forget,' I mean it. It was a rough time for all of us, and we got through it."

Kraisman asked Beckwith whether he knew where the famous bullhorn was today.

"Where the bullhorn is, I don't remember," he said. "But I did speak to the president [after that]. I had been in his company many times. We were invited to the White House for Christmas parties."

