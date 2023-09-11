×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyc | firefighter | beckwith | bullhorn | bush | groundzero

NYC Firefighter to Newsmax: George W. Bush 'Powerful' at Ground Zero

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 12:53 PM EDT

Former New York City firefighter Bob Beckwith, during a Monday appearance on Newsmax, remembered standing next to then-President George W. Bush at ground zero three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Beckwith, now 89, appeared on "National Report" 22 years after that infamous day. He recalled Bush holding a bullhorn to address workers while putting his left arm around the then-retired firefighter.

"I remember being up there with the president and he was very powerful. He really was," Beckwith told host Shaun Kraisman.

Beckwith, who had been retired for seven years, said he went to assist at the World Trade Center site after learning that a friend's son was among the missing.

"I was telling my kids, 'I gotta get down there.' And they're telling me, 'Don't go, don't bother, you’re too old.' ” Beckwith said.

"I hope the [American] people will always remember [that day]. When I say 'never forget,' I mean it. It was a rough time for all of us, and we got through it."

Kraisman asked Beckwith whether he knew where the famous bullhorn was today.

"Where the bullhorn is, I don't remember," he said. "But I did speak to the president [after that]. I had been in his company many times. We were invited to the White House for Christmas parties."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York City firefighter Bob Beckwith, during a Monday appearance on Newsmax, remembered standing next to then-President George W. Bush at ground zero three days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
nyc, firefighter, beckwith, bullhorn, bush, groundzero
265
2023-53-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved