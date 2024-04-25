NYC Councilwomen to Newsmax: Professors Indoctrinated Protesting Students

New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola, a Republican, told Newsmax on Thursday that many of the students protesting the war in Gaza "have been indoctrinated by the professors that are standing there with them."

Last week, Columbia University was ground zero for the increasingly intense protests with more than 100 arrests reported following a demonstration at Columbia's South Lawn in Morningside Heights. The protesters are demanding that schools divest from companies they allege "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine" and seek an end to Israel's military action in Gaza.

Ariola's colleague, fellow Republican councilwoman Vickie Paladino, agreed, saying, "These students have been homegrown by our liberal universities, and Columbia University is a perfect example."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was in New York on Wednesday and said National Guard troops remain an option to maintain order.

"We do need the National Guard to come in. We're at seriously low numbers with the NYPD," Ariola said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Protests on college campuses have grown exponentially over the past several days with pro-Palestinian encampments now on at least 20 campuses nationwide.

"These are all people who were raised on this liberal way of thinking, and now they have total control. They are not afraid of anything or anybody. You're not going to tell them what to do," Paladino added.

