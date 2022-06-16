Newsmax Hosts NY Republican Governor Debate In Rochester

Newsmax announced Thursday it will hold and televise a live New York Republican primary gubernatorial debate at 8 p.m.. ET Tuesday at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.

Newsmax's moderator for the debate will be renowned news broadcaster Eric Bolling.

Debate participants include all leading candidates: Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, and Lee Zeldin.

"People across New York are hungry to learn about the Republican candidates as they make their choice in this critical primary," said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO. "Newsmax is glad to be actively involved across the nation in a series of debate and town hall events to further voter awareness."

The debate will be broadcast live over the Newsmax channel now available on all major cable news systems and OTT streaming platforms. The Newsmax debate will also be rebroadcast on Newsmax during the following weekend.

Debate Location:

The Kodak Center – Main Theater

200 W. Ridge Road | Rochester, NY