×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ny | republican gubernatorial debate | newsmax tv

Newsmax Hosts NY Republican Governor Debate In Rochester

Newsmax illustration
(Newsmax Illustration)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 11:30 AM

Newsmax announced Thursday it will hold and televise a live New York Republican primary gubernatorial debate at 8 p.m.. ET Tuesday at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.

Newsmax's moderator for the debate will be renowned news broadcaster Eric Bolling.

Debate participants include all leading candidates: Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, and Lee Zeldin.

"People across New York are hungry to learn about the Republican candidates as they make their choice in this critical primary," said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO. "Newsmax is glad to be actively involved across the nation in a series of debate and town hall events to further voter awareness."

The debate will be broadcast live over the Newsmax channel now available on all major cable news systems and OTT streaming platforms. The Newsmax debate will also be rebroadcast on Newsmax during the following weekend.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Debate Location:

The Kodak Center – Main Theater

200 W. Ridge Road | Rochester, NY

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax announced today it will hold and televise a live New York Republican primary gubernatorial debate Tuesday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET at the famed Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.
ny, republican gubernatorial debate, newsmax tv
200
2022-30-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved