Florida Lt. Gov.: DeSantis Standing Up to Biden on Illegal Immigration

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Monday that Gov, Ron DeSantis is standing up to the administration of President Joe Biden regarding the number of illegal migrants being shipped into the state from the southern border and is putting $8 million in the state budget to ship them to left-leaning states.

''Gov. DeSantis has been singularly focused on making sure that he protects Floridians every step of the way, and of course, illegal immigrants that are coming into our state under the cloak of darkness, flown in,'' Nunez said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''He has asked for information from the federal government. He has demanded the Biden administration provide details as to who they're bringing into our state and why, and so he's not going to just sit back and allow them to run roughshod, and he's not going to allow them to continue to send individuals that are here in our state that are perpetrating crimes,'' she said.

DeSantis, a Republican, announced the measure, which would send migrants who have crossed the southern border illegally to Democratic states such as Delaware, Biden’s home state, while speaking at a press conference Friday in Jacksonville in which he outlined how he intends to combat what he called the administration’s ''reckless'' immigration policies.

''One of the priorities that we’ve been working on for many months now and we’ll continue to work with the Legislature when they get back is dealing with the fallout from the reckless border policies of the Biden administration,'' the Tampa Bay Times quoted DeSantis as saying at the news conference.

''It’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but it is true. If you sent them to Delaware, or Martha’s Vineyard [near Cape Cod in Massachusetts], or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day,'' he said.

He also signed an executive order to make the Biden administration account for the illegal migrants who have already been shipped into Florida since Biden took office in January.

The order gives state law enforcement the ability to obtain the information and then investigate to see if any of the people sent to the state have criminal records, or other issues that should concern residents of the state.

Some Florida Democrats said the move was more a political stunt than an attempt to solve a perceived problem.

''This is basically $8 million for his political campaign,'' Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani told the newspaper in response to the budget decision. ''There are some serious human rights concerns. Are you going to put someone in a car and drive them to Delaware? ... State officials are not trained on any type of immigration enforcement.''

Nunez said that the issue of these migrants with possible criminal backgrounds coming to the state ''weighs heavily'' on the governor.

''We understand our state, obviously not a border state for sure, but it is subject to some of the negative impacts of illegal [migrant] imposition,'' she said.

