Nunes to Newsmax: N.Y. AG, Judge Don't Care About Truth

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax Friday the actions of New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron show they "don't give a damn" about the truth of the allegations against former President Donald Trump.

"[James is] not a stupid person; she is an evil person," Nunes said during "The Chris Salcedo Show." "[She is] willing to put out there, to basically show that, Ha, ha, Mar-a-Lago is worth $25 million.

"She's not that stupid. She knows it's not worth $25 million, but it shows you that they don't care. This judge and her don't give a damn about what the truth is. They know it's not worth $25 million. Any idiot can see that, and they're not idiots."

James suing Trump and members of his family for allegedly inflating the values of his real estate holdings.

On Sept. 26, Engoron issued a summary judgment, finding that Trump overvalued prime properties including Trump Tower in New York and his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

In his ruling, Engoron found Trump liable for fraud, using the Palm Beach tax assessment for Mar-a-Lago at $28 million as its true value as opposed to Trump's claim of more than $700 million for the almost 20-acre beachfront estate.

Nunes said that James, who posted to X a graphic created by her office for the trial that showed the value disparity, proved that she has no idea what she is talking about. He also said it was inappropriate to publicly post something that is supposedly evidence in the case while the trial is taking place.

"Why are the Republicans across this country not all standing up when you see something like this?" Nunes asked. "A tweet like this from a prosecutor — the attorney general nonetheless — trying to force-feed something so bogus and ridiculous that Mar-a-Lago is only worth $25 million. It shows you how the country is on this really slippery slope."

The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser website states: "The 3% homestead cap and 10% nonhomestead properties cap applies to the assessed value and not the market value. Market value is our estimate of what your property would sell for, and there is no limitation on how much that value can be increased from year to year.

"Assessed value is the capped value that cannot go up more than 3% for homestead properties and 10% for nonhomestead properties. Assessed value minus any exemptions equal taxable value."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!