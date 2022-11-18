Former Rep. Nunes to Newsmax: GOP Congress Must Investigate DOJ 'Corruption'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax Friday that the only investigation the new GOP House majority should concentrate on when they come into office in January is investigating the "corruption" at the Department of Justice.

"Real investigations need to be done into the corruption at the Department of Justice," Nunes said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "We do not have a country anymore if we have a politicized and weaponized Justice Department."

The former congressman, who is now CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company that owns the Truth Social platform, said that Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is to be the next chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, should form a "9/11-style" commission to look into how the DOJ has become "weaponized" by the Democrats in recent years.

"We need a 9/11-style commission. Like what happened after 9/11, similar to the Church Commission that happened back in the 1970s and 1980s, when the intelligence agencies were being corrupted, in order to get to the bottom of this year's long weaponization of the Justice Department and the intelligence agencies," he said. "Because without it, the whole country goes to hell if people rely on a ... non-two-tiered justice system."

Nunes said that the recent appointment of a special counsel to look once again to see if Trump did something criminal is also targeting Republicans as a whole.

"The same thing happened back in 2017," he said. "If you look at this, the Justice Department started investigating Trump. But you know what? It's also the Republican Party. It's any member of the Republican Party that was put under investigation illegally by this government in 2016, and 2017, and 2018, and 2019, and 2020, and 2021, and 2022. Now we're going to have a new special counsel after tens of millions of dollars has been spent. This is criminal."

Nunes said that any Republican elected to public office should be standing up against this now or leave their office.

"Not everybody likes Trump. That's fine. That is your ... right to support the candidate that you like," he said. "That's a different situation than what is supposed to be an impartial justice system that is not being weaponized against the political opposition. How much longer is this going to go on?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!