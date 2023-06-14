Former Rep. Nunes to Newsmax: 'No Turning Back' After Trump Indictment

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax Wednesday that there is "no turning back" for America now that Democrat President Joe Biden's Department of Justice has "crossed the Rubicon" by indicting former Republican President Donald Trump on federal charges for his alleged mishandling of documents after leaving office in 2021.

"It just shows the decay of America. We've crossed the Rubicon here," Nunes said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Wednesday. "There's no turning back from this."

Nunes said the weaponization of the DOJ and other federal agencies against Trump goes back to the 2016 campaign and has continued for seven years.

"You had the DOJ that has been involved in this now going back to 2016, moving all the way forward through both impeachments, and now you have this [indictment]," he said. "It didn't work the last seven years, so what are we going to do? We're going to get really crazy.

"We're going to use statutes that don't even apply, and we're going to go ahead and we're going to indict our political rival. That's where this has come."

Senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who joined Nunes on the broadcast, said that former Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Navarro described as "Republicans in name only" (RINOs), had Hunter Biden's incriminating laptop while Trump was in office, but sat on the information and allowed the Democratic House to impeach Trump for asking newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Biden family ties to the country.

"This began on our watch in the Trump White House with RINOs Bill Barr and Chris Wray, both of whom had Hunter Biden's laptop from hell in December of 2019," Navarro said. "They sat on that. And as we as we look at who should be convicted or charged with things like seditious conspiracy, we know that Barr's actions and Wray's actions, which were willful, led to the overthrow of the Trump White House because Biden would have lost [the 2020] election."

Navarro said the indictment against Trump is the "clearest case" showing the "dual" justice system that appears interested only in targeting the GOP.

"This is, to me, the clearest case of a dual system of injustice with a weaponized FBI and DOJ, but it's by the 'uniparty' — not by partisans, but the 'uniparty,' the RINOs — and the Democrats, with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC. And the worst of all is Fox News, which is RINO to its core, trying to take out Trump."

