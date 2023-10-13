Nunes to Newsmax: Migrant Surge Poses Terrorist Threat

Devin Nunes, former California congressman and the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax Friday that the more than 8 million migrants who have come across the southern border in the past three years pose a threat of terrorism on American soil.

"Folks, there's a terrorist threat," Nunes said during "The Chris Salcedo Show." "You don't have to be a genius to know that there is a terrorist threat out there when you let in 8 million people — you don't know who the hell they are, and they just came across the border."

Nunes said that while Biden, Democrats, and the media keep saying there is no threat for terrorism as a result of the Biden administration's border policies, the opposite is true.

"There has always been a threat," he said. "The threats never went away, and now you've let in some 8 million people that have come across that border."

Nunes said he saw photos from the border showing hundreds of Chinese nationals and other military age men from an estimated 163 different countries coming into the United States.

He said border security is one of the issues on which Republicans need to unite and campaign on.

"There have got to be terrorists that are coming across that border, and I think it's a very simple thing that the Republicans should get behind [to oppose]," he said.

"One, the border has got to be closed. And two, the Department of Justice needs to get their assess to the border and actually enforce the border and not chase Donald Trump around, the leading Republican candidate, all over the country. Those are the two issues. Those are the only two issues that the Republicans need to worry about."

Nunes said constituents in various districts are more concerned with these issues than the bickering and disagreements the Republican conference is currently having while trying to elect a new speaker of the House.

"I think what people are reacting to there is that most people don't want this chaos," he said. "They send the Republicans to [Congress]. I was elected many times, and my constituents would send me there. And they don't want to hear about all the back fighting. They don't want to hear about all the nonsense. They want us to have leadership and do our jobs."

He said that whoever wins the speaker vote within the conference should be voted for on the floor by all Republicans.

"It's real simple," he said. "You have to understand that it's a team sport. You need 217 votes."

