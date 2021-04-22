Rep. Devin Nunes to Newsmax TV: Migrant Kids in Obama-Biden — Not Trump — Cages

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said on Newsmax TV that he witnessed thousands of children tucked away in Obama-Biden cages at the U.S. southern border.

Nunes appeared on Thursday's "Stinchfield" and described the conditions he saw: ''Well, these buildings are slammed. They're completely packed out. You've got thousands of them, not to mention just the day that I was there, several hundred children'' there, even really young ones, he said.

The media used to call them Trump cages, he said.

''Remember those were the 'Trump' cages that we were supposedly putting the kids in. I actually found out they're actually built by Obama, so I call them the Obama-Biden cages.''

Rep. Nunes discussed his reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris' claim that the root cause of the surge in illegal migrants at the southern border is climate change.

There's ''the need for economic development'' and ''a need for resilience around extreme climate'' because ''severe climate experiences'' have been ''dampening'' agriculture in the Northern Triangle nations where most of the border-crossers come from, Harris said, reported the New York Post.

''When all else fails, you blame global warming and the climate gods and you say, 'Oh my god, we have to do something about whoever our political enemy is that day or whatever policy we disagree with or whatever is not working for them, just like today,'' he said, use climate change as the excuse.

''What's going on, they have a crisis, a catastrophe at the border that they created,'' he said.

He added, ''four months ago, we didn't have the problem.''

''And what do they pull out of the play book?'' he asked?

Climate change.

''People out there have been poisoned with this nonsense that everybody is going to die if we don't do something about the climate,'' he concluded.

