Nunes to Newsmax: Democrats, DOJ, FBI Real RICO Conspirators

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax Wednesday that it is Democrats, including President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice, and the FBI, that are conspiring the way criminals do in a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization case instead of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Who are the people that really should be prosecuted under RICO? Who are the ones that are really conspiring?" Nunes asked during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "It is the Bidens; it's the Obamas and all of DOJ and the FBI. That's who is conspiring, and that's who is committing RICO violations."

Trump and 18 others, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, and attorney John Eastman were indicted this week in Fulton County, Georgia, under that state's RICO statute, usually used in organized crime cases.

The indictment, announced by District Attorney Fani Willis late Monday night, alleges that Trump and the other "co-conspirators" committed felonies when they objected to the results of the 2020 election and acted to try to overturn the outcome.

It is the fourth indictment for Trump in five months.

Nunes, who is CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, said the DOJ and FBI are "hopelessly corrupt." He said he has warned his former colleagues in Congress since 2017 that the government should not be pursuing these political investigations and prosecutions because they are "dangerous" to the country.

"Someone is lying, and you have to pick a side," he said. "Either I'm wrong, or I'm right. These are black-and-white issues."

He said Republicans in Congress need to "wake up" and see what is happening.

"Either one side is destroying America, or it is not," he said. "I think that is what it comes down to."

Former Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., who joined Nunes on the broadcast Wednesday, said that a recently released text from Hunter Biden in which he complained about paying bills for the family despite having millions coming in from foreign entities indicates money laundering and other violations.

"It certainly smells of that," Barr said. "Certainly, there is evidence of corruption every time another one of these documents comes out."

Barr said the recent revelation shows the Biden family as horrible money managers.

"They had millions of dollars coming in, and you have Hunter Biden complaining that he has to pay his dad's bills and then complaining to a daughter that she wants too much," he said. "What the heck is going on with these people?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!