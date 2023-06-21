Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Cuban Missile Crisis Rehashed

Political author Gordon Chang said Wednesday that a Chinese base in Cuba presents an imminent threat to the United States and sets the stage for a rehashing of the Cuban missile crisis.

"We have known that for all of this century, or virtually all of it, China has had three listening posts in Cuba," Chang said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "In the last week, we learned of maybe a fourth. So these revelations are not new, but the training facility may be new, in the sense that I think that China has had extensive personnel in Cuba already.

"The point here is that Cuba probably could put anti-ship/cruise missiles on the island that would be able ... to hit our Navy in its own home ports, as well as making sure that we could ... not travel the Atlantic. And the other things that China could do, including ballistic missiles with nuclear weapons. So, really, this is a replay of the Cuban missile crisis."

Chang added that current U.S. policies "have not been working, and we cannot afford to have nuclear weapons just 90 miles from Key West."

According to Reuters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters last week that China's increasing presence in Cuba was part of a global push by Beijing to expand overseas, but since President Joe Biden came into office in January 2021, those efforts have "slowed down."