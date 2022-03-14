Bryan Leib to Newsmax: Diplomacy With Iran 'Destined to Fail'

Negotiating with Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, has been destined to fail and will continue to do so, according to Iranians for Liberty Executive Director Bryan Leib on Newsmax.

"I've said it once, and I'm going to say it again: Diplomacy with the Iranian regime was destined to fail from day one," Leib told Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "It's going to fail again."

Negotiating with "terrorists" is the "height of hypocrisy" and defies "logic," particularly after Iran hit targets near the U.S. consulate in Iraq this weekend, Leib told guest host Rob Schmitt.

"This current administration continues to engage in diplomacy with the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism," Leib lamented. "This is a country that – while we have quote, unquote been negotiating with them over this past year – they've been enriching uranium at historic levels. They've been pushing more money out the door to their terrorist proxies at historic levels and, oh, by the way, as you just mentioned over the weekend they fired 12 ballistic missiles into Iraq."

While Russia, China, France, and Germany negotiate in Vienna, Austria, to get the U.S. back into a form of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Leib noted he believes Congress will not approve of a new Iran nuclear deal amid uranium enrichment and missile strikes.

"I'm very encouraged that there have been so many Republican leaders both in the House and in the Senate that have not just raised their voices, but have put pen to paper and have said that they are going to do everything they can to make sure: A. This deal doesn't happen; B. Rob, if it does happen, once the Republicans take back the majority – God willing – this November, they're going to rip this deal up again.

"And it should be done. Listen, any kind of diplomacy with Iran, you know it's not going to benefit us, the American people. It's not going to benefit our allies in the region, like Israel and the UAE [United Arab Emirates]. And you know what, Rob, it's not going to benefit the freedom- and liberty-seeking Iranian people, if we push more money and billions of dollars directly and indirectly to the Iranian regime.

"It's going to hurt the Iranian people."

Former President Donald Trump understood this, Leib concluded.

"This is something that President Trump, I think knew very well," Leib said. "He knew what maximum pressure meant; he knew how to execute maximum pressure.

"And I really wish that President [Joe] Biden would one day take a page out of Trump's playbook here: Get tough with the Iranian regime."

