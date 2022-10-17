Ret. Gen. Petraeus to Newsmax: No 'Indicators' Putin Will Use Nukes

There are no "indicators" Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons, retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus told Newsmax.

"Well first," Petraeus said, speaking on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" during his appearance, "our government officials have stated publicly that they have seen no indicators of the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons" deployed by Putin, "and there are a number of indicators and warnings — that I'm sure — they're watching."

"What- What would that be?" Van Susteren asked.

"Ya, I don't want to go into specific-" Petraeus said, speaking over Van Susteren.

"What would a warning be?" Van Susteren volleyed back.

"Greta, given my past positions, it's unwise territory to get into. Rest assured; there are indicators and warnings that ... again, intelligence organizations around the world will be scrutinizing; will be looking for very, very carefully."

"Beyond that," Petraeus continued, "and more importantly, our leaders have communicated quite effectively — I believe — to their Russian counterparts. Jake Sullivan, for example, has publicly stated that he's told Russian officials that the U.S. response would be 'catastrophic' if a tactical nuclear weapon was used, and other leaders have been doing the same."

While Petraeus says, "our leaders have communicated quite effectively," on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he has no intention of meeting with Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, slated for Nov. 15-16.

"Look, I have no intention of meeting with him. But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of [WNBA star Brittney] Griner, I'd meet with him. I mean, it would depend," Biden said, according to The Hill.

Speculating on why Putin invaded Ukraine, Petraeus offered the vague explanation that "if you start as a departure point with the grievance-filled rhetoric, and history that Putin offers about Ukraine and about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and all the rest of that, and that's what of course has animated him."



"In addition," the former general continues, adding reasons for Putin's invasion, he says, "likely the isolation that he experienced during COVID, that is very well known and the fact that these ... yes-men" who surround him spurred his decision. "So when you put all of this together, you can see how he could arrive at a decision to invade Ukraine."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!