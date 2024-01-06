×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nuclear | iran | weapons grade | iaea

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Open Question if Iran Will Enrich to Weapons Grade

By    |   Saturday, 06 January 2024 03:33 PM EST

Former CIA official Fred Fleitz told Newsmax that Iran is kicking out an International Atomic Energy Agency inspector, which would leave open the question of whether the country will enrich its uranium to weapons grade.

"I have a piece in American Greatness this week," Fleitz told "Saturday Report," regarding "the enormous threat from Iran's nuclear program. It's just started enriching uranium to the near weapons grade — or 60%, I should say — at a greater rate. Iran started doing that in 2021. It never did this before [Joe] Biden was president.

"And there was a development, according to the IAEA, in November that the Iranians are kicking out the IAEA's most experienced nuclear inspectors. That means that [if] Iran starts enriching to weapons grade, no one may know."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former CIA official Fred Fleitz told Newsmax that Iran is kicking out an International Atomic Energy Agency inspector, which would leave open the question of whether the country will enrich its uranium to weapons grade.
nuclear, iran, weapons grade, iaea
179
2024-33-06
Saturday, 06 January 2024 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved