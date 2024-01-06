Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Open Question if Iran Will Enrich to Weapons Grade

Former CIA official Fred Fleitz told Newsmax that Iran is kicking out an International Atomic Energy Agency inspector, which would leave open the question of whether the country will enrich its uranium to weapons grade.

"I have a piece in American Greatness this week," Fleitz told "Saturday Report," regarding "the enormous threat from Iran's nuclear program. It's just started enriching uranium to the near weapons grade — or 60%, I should say — at a greater rate. Iran started doing that in 2021. It never did this before [Joe] Biden was president.

"And there was a development, according to the IAEA, in November that the Iranians are kicking out the IAEA's most experienced nuclear inspectors. That means that [if] Iran starts enriching to weapons grade, no one may know."

