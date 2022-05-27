Ted Cruz at NRA Convention: Gun Rights 'A Matter of Basic Security'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reassured a crowd at the National Rifle Association's 2022 annual meeting on Friday in Houston, saying: ''For millions of Americans, the right to keep and bear arms is not theoretical'' but ''a matter of basic security.''

''For a single mom in a dangerous neighborhood, it is a matter of basic security,'' the senator said. ''Taking guns away from these responsible Americans will not make them safer, nor will it make our nation more secure.''

In the wake of the mass shooting this week at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, Cruz also called for increased security in schools — including single entrances and armed guards.

''There are best practices at federal buildings and courthouses where — for security reasons — they limit the means of entry to one entrance,'' Cruz said. ''Schools, likewise, should have a single point of entry.''

''Fire exits should only open out. At that single point of entry, we should have multiple armed police officers or, if need be, military veterans trained to provide security and keep our children safe,'' he continued.

Cruz emphasized the role the media and large corporations have played in pushing anti-gun rhetoric instead of addressing the broader cultural problems of the isolation in ''virtual life in the absence of community and faith and love.''

''The elites, who dominate our culture, tell us that firearms lie at the root of the problem,'' Cruz explained. ''By elites, I refer to some of the most powerful politicians and their allies in the media. The leaders of the largest corporations and many of the most famous celebrities and those who echo and amplify them.

''Many of these same people make their accusations from behind great bulwarks of safety,'' the senator added. ''From gated communities equipped with private security or, at the very least, from safe and expensive neighborhoods protected by high home prices and low crime rates.''