Col. North to Newsmax: Xi-Putin Meeting 'Nothing Good' for US

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 08:24 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax Monday that today’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot mean “anything good” for the United States.

“Well, nothing good is going to come from it from our perspective. You can be sure,” North said during “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” Monday. “This is not the first time that these guys have teamed up. When you look back at what's happening right now. Xi has ascended. There's no doubt about it. His deal that he cut with Iran and Saudi Arabia to at least open diplomatic relations is a major threat to Israel and the United States. The opportunities that Xi offers is the kinds of weaponry that the Iranians are producing for Putin being used in Ukraine. They're going to be financed by Communist China.” 

In his first trip abroad since winning a third term as Chinese President, Xi arrived in Moscow for a three-day trip, showing western nations that attempts to isolate Russia for invading Ukraine have fallen short.

Both sides characterized the meeting as a chance to enhance their “no-limits friendship,” as well as China getting much needed energy from Russia.

“China has made a colossal leap ahead in its development in recent years,” Putin said. “It’s causing genuine interest all around the world, and we even feel a bit envious. We will discuss all those issues, including your initiative that we highly respect. Our cooperation in the international arena undoubtedly helps strengthen the basic principles of the global order and multipolarity.”

For his part, Xi said the partnership will, on the one hand, uphold international fairness and justice, and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries.”

North said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s member countries support for Ukraine against Putin’s “unfettered aggression” makes sense, but the administration of Joe Biden is failing in putting together a “combined arms task force,” and is neglecting the need to get the defense industrial base producing more weapons to not only help Ukraine, but to restock what we have already given them.

“The defense industrial base, which we desperately need to stand up and increase production [for] these various weapons that Ukrainians are using, is very important because we're taking some out of our own stocks to give to them,” he said. “That's the kind of thing this administration has failed to do. Not just failing Ukraine, it's ultimately going to fail us. God forbid that Xi and his sit down conference with Putin today is going to lead to the kind of thing that should say ‘Okay, it's time for us, the Communist Chinese, to take Taiwan.” 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

