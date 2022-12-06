×
Tags: north carolina | power grid | substation | attack

Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: Attack on N.C. Power Grid 'Underscores Vulnerability'

 (Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 06 December 2022 04:32 PM EST

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said Tuesday on Newsmax that the attack on a North Carolina substation "underscores the vulnerability" of the U.S. power grids.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Burgess said: "Whether it's overutilization such as you see in California or whether it's terrorism or vandalism, or whatever this event in North Carolina was ... people are hurt."

According to news station WFAE, the sheriff of Moore County, North Carolina, said the attack on the substation was intentional.

"The attackers knew what they were doing to hit critical equipment. About 45,000 customers lost power, making it one of the most serious physical attacks on the power grid in recent U.S. history," the publication reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 December 2022 04:32 PM
