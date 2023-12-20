N.C. House Speaker to Newsmax: Colorado's Trump Move 'Act of Desperation'

Democrats are showing they are desperate and afraid of losing to former President Donald Trump, using the court to remove their chief political opponent from the Colorado primary ballot, Tim Moore, North Carolina's House Speaker, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"This whole thing is just an act of desperation by Democrats who do not want President Trump on the ballot, and I can think of nothing that is more un-American than denying the voters of this state or any state the right to vote for the person they want to be as our next president," Moore told "National Report."

"So, we're going to watch to make sure the Board of Elections doesn't try anything through the back door, doesn't try anything later," he said. "In fact, we may even take up legislation to make sure that this kind of thing can't even be done by the state Board of Elections. Rest assured that North Carolina is not going to go the way of Colorado."

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a voter's challenge to having Trump's name appear on the North Carolina ballot was dismissed by the state's Board of Elections by a 4-1 vote.

By contrast, on Tuesday in Colorado, the state supreme court ruled the former president was ineligible to run for reelection because he allegedly incited an insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. The Colorado GOP said if the ruling stands, it plans to withdraw from the primary election and move to a caucus system instead.

Moore said he believes "the far left is trying" to keep Trump off the ballot next November for several reasons.

"One, they truly do not want President Trump on the ballot, but I think they're trying to take attention away from a lot of other things," he said. "Look at President Biden's absolutely abysmal poll ratings. Look at what's happening on the southern border, where thousands and thousands of military-age males are being allowed to stream across this border right now. Absolutely just untenable, what's happening, so I think some of it is them trying to deflect and take away the concentration.

"But, you know, I guess as poorly as Biden is doing right now, who could blame him?" he continued. "I mean the economy's terrible, inflation's up, and they're allowing this mismanagement on the border, so they're trying to distract. I'd say they're trying to get people talking about something different, but I think they genuinely are afraid of having President Trump on the ballot, because they know that he will win."

