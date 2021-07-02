Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Jobs Report Still Lags Behind Biden Predictions

The news that 850,000 jobs have been added to the U.S. economy in the past month is good news, but it's still far below the projections that President Joe Biden's accountants and economists had said was the goal by this point in his presidency, Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, said on Newsmax Friday.

"(They) said that we were going to be creating 2.4 million new jobs by this point, and we are 679,000 jobs under," said Norquist on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "This is a disappointment for where we should have been."

However, the economy is opening, but some states are moving faster than others, he said.

"Red states have lower unemployment than the blue states," said Norquist, adding that states that have walked away from supplement unemployment payments of $300 a week have seen their unemployment numbers reduced significantly.

"We are way behind where the Biden people predicted we'd be," said Norquist. "His solution, which is to throw money in the air, isn't working."

Meanwhile, a video that the White House released touting the slightly lower cost of having a July 4 picnic this year is ridiculous, said Norquist, because the price of gas needed to drive to that party will cost more.

"There isn't anything that [the] Biden administration has done to make the cost of ketchup go down in the last year, but he has put on the table $6 trillion ... throw up more debt and reduce the value of the dollar, that's how you get inflation," said Norquist.

"You print too many dollar bills for free. And it's the day-to-day living that impacts people the most, and that's an argument or a complaint that you consistently hear with folks across this country that people living inside this bubble that the Biden administration appears to be living inside."

