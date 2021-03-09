Tags: Coronavirus | Newsmax TV | norman | bill | covid | relief

Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax TV: COVID Bill Insult to American People

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:46 PM

The COVID relief bill is an insult to the American people and continues to put the U.S. on a path of total dependence on the federal government, says Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

''We don’t have the money. This is like dropping million-dollar stimulus packages from a helicopter. It’s continuing to put this country on a path of total dependence on the federal government,'' Norman said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''American Agenda.''

''You know, $1.9 trillion under the banner of COVID and only 9 percent goes to COVID? The pork that’s included in this, including tunnels from Mrs. Pelosi, the $350 billion that goes to state and local government goes to those states with the highest unemployment, which means Democrat-run states.

"It’s a monstrosity of a bill, it’s an insult to the American people. The fact that they’re rushing this through but not having any debate, they’re just bent on making this a total dependence on government and politicians; forget the states create the federal government, not vice versa.''

Democrats are pushing the bill through to get votes, says Norman.

''Who doesn’t like to get checks? But look at what’s already been done. We’ve had the $1,200 checks; we’ve had the $300 payment that’s extended through September and now to add $1,400? Again, no talk ... about trying to balance this budget or how to figure out how we’re paying (for) this,'' he said.

''Inflation is ready to hit the American people, big time, because you can’t keep printing money. But Democrats are just intent on doing this.''

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:46 PM
