Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Vaccines 'None of President Biden's Business'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R- S.C., told Newsmax Tuesday that a person’s decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is none of President Joe Biden’s business, and that the people losing their jobs due to his mandate is "intentional."

"They're leaving their jobs for whatever reason, and those reasons are personal," Norman said during “Cortes & Pellegrino” Tuesday. "It's none of the government's business," he continued. "It's none of the President’s business to tell the American people what to do."

Norman said that from the people losing their livelihoods to the supply chain crisis to the border and foreign policy problems— these are all issues that Biden has been dealing with for just nine months into his four-year term and they are mostly "self-inflicted" and seem to be intentional.

"There's such a disconnect with this administration, and on top of the all the issues that have been self-inflicted, which, in my case I believe are intentional, from inflation, to the border crisis, to the military debacle in Afghanistan," Norman said. "This is what he's doing with mandated vaccines— just taking away our freedoms. It's the right of the individual to decide whether they want the vaccine and on top of it all the hypocrisy of letting 1.8 to 2 million illegals come in without it, and they don't have a mask on. There's a disconnect there that you have to say he's intentionally doing it."

Hundreds of public employees, including police and firefighters, have left their jobs and while many public employees and big businesses are complying with mandates for workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, others including police unions in some of the country’s biggest cities, are fighting them in court, or simply not enforcing them.

"I can tell you businesses are not putting up with this, they said, 'we will take another job, we will quit,' and look at the financial crisis that it puts each individual family, from the military to the small business, in" Norman said. "People are now saying 'we're not taking it. We're not going to do it.' I don't know whether he understands that is what's happening to this country."

Norman said that if these mandates continue, more people will leave their jobs rather than submit to a governmental edict, and that will negatively impact the budgets of the localities they live in.

"I think you're going to see a reaction," he said. "You can see people quitting all over the country. Look how this is going to affect the budgets of the cities all over America. But rather than continue to lose our freedoms, people are saying 'enough is enough.'"

