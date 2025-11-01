Norm Coleman to Newsmax: Mamdani Will Be 'Face of the Democrat Party'

If democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoral election, he will become the "face of the Democrat Party," former Sen. Norm Coleman, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Well, I think the advice I give is 'move to Florida.' That may be how you prepare for it," Coleman said during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"Really. It's sad actually."

Coleman, the national chairman of the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said Mamdani is "not far removed from" Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"They were ... the quieter voices, but a minority at one point."

"These folks, they are avowed antisemites. They hate America," he said.

"They really want to destroy what built this country."

Coleman, who was the last Republican senator from Minnesota, said that it breaks his heart to see the leftward drift of America's largest city.

"The city of New York doesn't deserve what they're going to get. But they need to be prepared, because it's going to be ugly," he said.

"And it is not what America is about. It's not what built this country.

"It's the greatest city in the world, New York. And I think it's going to face some very, very tough times," Coleman said.

