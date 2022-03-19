Amb. Paula Dobriansky to Newsmax: 'Putin Can't Get Away With Impunity'

As 27 former White House foreign policy experts wrote an open letter earlier this month calling for a limited no-fly zone over western Ukraine, one of the signatories told Newsmax on Friday night that Vladimir "Putin can't get away with impunity."

"Since that letter was written, I'm going to say for myself, I support action being taken here – because, actually, Putin can't get away with impunity here for these kinds of actions," Amb. Paula Dobriansky, a former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs, told "Spicer & Co."

"They're inhumane."

The signatories understand the "risks" and seek no "escalation," but there is an urgent need to set a limited no-fly zone in the western part of the country to deliver humanitarian aid, if not defend the territory on the border with NATO-ally Poland, according to Dobriansky, a senior fellow at Harvard University Belfer Center for Science & International Affairs who served as President George W. Bush's special envoy to Northern Ireland.

"The limited no-fly zone, or we actually call it a humanitarian no-fly zone, seeks to first of all be responsive to the appeal made by [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Dobriansky told host Sean Spicer. "He wants to close the skies because we've seen innocent civilians, Ukrainian civilians being massacred.

"By making this a humanitarian no-fly zone, the purpose was and is to try to take the western portion of Ukraine."

Dobriansky noted, while there have been Russian strikes in west Ukraine, "the Russian military has not overall has not seized that area," and the "massacre" is not happening there as it is in the eastern parts closer to the Russia border.

"The concept was, in fact, to seize this area to actually establish a no-fly zone within which one would be able to get in my medical supplies, other kinds of equipment," she continued. "And, by the way, what we predicated this on: No one in our group is seeking escalation."

While Putin might consider this limited no-fly zone an escalation, Dobriansky reminds Putin has already considered sanctions on Russia by the U.S. and Europe as an act of "war."

"No one seeks escalation, but what we do seek is to be responsive to the needs of the Ukrainian resistance and to do it in a responsible way that would not produce a provocation," she said, adding military generals were included in the 27 signatories, giving the open letter military credibility, despite the risks.

"We also looked at not just the risks but also the chances of Russian engagement in the western portion of Ukraine," she said. "I'm not going to say to you that there aren't any risks attached with it, to this measure. There are risks across the board, no matter what step one takes, but the goal was in fact to try to help the Ukrainian resistance and to do it in an area that has not been seized."

Dobriansky added 44 senators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., support giving Ukraine MiG fighter jets to "set up their own no-fly zone."

"It's a great idea," she said. "I support it."

She also supported a call in The Wall Street Journal to set up a "neutral" United Nations humanitarian aircraft to "bring in medical humanitarian equipment, materials, supplies" – despite the obvious risks of a Russian attack on it.

"Again, they are risks attached to that," she concluded. "That plane could possibly get shot down. There are risks attached to any step one takes here."

