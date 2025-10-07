Israeli Soldier to Newsmax: We Must 'Defend Ourselves'

Israeli first responder and soldier Nimrod Palmach told Newsmax that Israelis cannot be indifferent to violence against them. He said Israelis have no choice but to take action against terrorism and "defend ourselves."

Palmach told "National Report" on the second annual observance of the horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that "You cannot just stand by. You have to take action."

Palmach was among the first Israelis to respond to the zone of attack used by the Hamas terrorists and described the atrocities he observed.

"I decided to take action because my parents taught me when you see something bad happen in front of you, don't stay indifferent. Take action."

"When you see evilness around you or ignorance," said Palmach, "you cannot just stand by. You have to take action. You have to do something. A vacuum will never stay empty. It will fill with some kind of energy. If we won't fill it with good, bad guys would fill it with bad things."

He added most Israelis believe in that approach to terrorism. "That's basically the Israeli sentiment."

"We are not looking for war. We want to live in peace and prosperity, but we have to defend ourselves from this evilness, from this barbarism against us."

Jewish communities worldwide are marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 others into Gaza.

In countries including France, Australia, the United States, Canada, and South Africa, participants are calling for unity and for the release of the 48 hostages who reportedly remain in captivity, while also expressing concern over increasing incidents of antisemitism globally.

