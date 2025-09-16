Nile Gardiner to Newsmax: Brits Have 'Had Enough,' Revolution Coming

British conservative commentator Nile Gardiner told Newsmax on Tuesday that widespread frustration with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government could soon trigger a political revolution in the United Kingdom, mirroring the change the U.S. experienced in 2024 when President Donald Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"There's a real sense of anger in the United Kingdom with regard to the betrayal of the British people with large-scale mass migration," Gardiner said on "Finnerty."

"Unfortunately, we have potentially four more years of the most far-left government in British history, and Keir Starmer is [an] absolute disaster. And hopefully, at the end of the next four years, the socialists will be thrown out of power. And you will have a party on the right, most likely … a combination of Reform and the Conservatives working together.

"The British people really have had enough of mass migration. They've had enough of open borders, they've had enough of surging crime, they've had enough of the woke far-left ideology that is really sitting on top of them in the U.K.," he said.

"And just as the American people really cast off the shackles of socialist-style rule in America, I think the British people will do exactly the same. And I think we are going to see a political revolution in the United Kingdom, where the British people really take back control of their own country."

Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, added that "we are very likely to see" Nigel Farage, longtime leader of the populist Reform UK Party, "as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom."

The U.K.'s next general election must be held by Aug. 15, 2029, unless Starmer dissolves Parliament sooner.

Gardiner's remarks followed a weekend "Unite the Kingdom" protest in London that drew more than 100,000 people in support of right-wing influencer Tommy Robinson, underscoring the depth of anti-immigration sentiment.

Gardiner compared Britain's future to the U.S.'s 2024 election, calling Harris "absolutely catastrophic for the United States, just as Keir Starmer is a tragedy, frankly, for Britain today."

