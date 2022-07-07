Nile Gardiner to Newsmax: Stakes High on Boris Johnson's Replacement

Britain's Conservative Party still has an 80-seat majority in Parliament, despite resigned Prime Minister Boris Johnson's issues, but the "stakes are incredibly high" for the nation's government and its ruling party if liberals return to power, said Nile Gardiner, a former adviser to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, on Newsmax Thursday.

"With Boris Johnson stepping down by October at the latest, that simply means that there's going to be a leadership contest for the Conservative Party in the summer," Gardiner, the director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Whoever wins that contest automatically becomes the prime minister, but there'll be immense pressure on a new prime minister to hold an early general election.

"Now the polling shows at the moment the conservatives could well lose an early general election."

Further, there could be a coalition between the socialist Labor Party, liberal Democrats, and Scottish nationalists, and if that happens, there will be a "very left-wing government" and an anti-Brexit movement, he continued.

"There are many within those parties who want to reverse Brexit," Gardiner said. "The reality is that a left-wing coalition would seek to unravel Brexit. Also, with the Scottish nationalists part of that coalition, they would seek to unravel the United Kingdom itself."

Meanwhile, Johnson's Conservative Party has a habit of "sometimes forming a circular firing squad" against prime ministers of their own party, he said.

"Who knows what's going to happen next, but I hope they're going to pick a leader who is strong, robust, who's a Thatcherite who's committed to, you know, free-market policies and who's going to fully deliver Brexit," said Gardiner. "There are some very strong candidates out there. I hope that we're going to see a real conservative leading the Conservative Party."

Meanwhile, Johnson's resignation means the loss of a "larger-than-life figure" on the world stage, as he is the person who delivered Brexit, said Gardiner.

"He won a massive, you know, 80-plus parliamentary majority for the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election," he added. "Without Boris Johnson, we would never have at Brexit, so you know, his place in history, I think, is guaranteed in many respects. Boris' departure? I think it's a sad day for Britain."

However, Johnson was "quite a flawed leader" whose policies "left much to be desired," said Gardiner. "I would hope that his successor will implement a more Thatcherite economic agenda, including, low taxes, limited government deregulation."

He added that he hopes the Conservatives' move to remove Johnson "does not end in disaster."

"You can be sure the socialist left are waiting in the wings to take over power if there's an early general election, and if they succeed in winning that they will then roll back the Brexit-era policies of the Johnson government."

It's also important to find a new prime minister who will stand up to President Joe Biden, said Gardiner.

"Biden's been a thorn in Britain's side actually, in many respects, and in my view, you know Boris Johnson's not being tough enough standing up to Joe Biden," said Gardiner. "I hope the next leader of the Conservative Party is going to stand up to what is in effect the most left-wing U.S. administration of modern times."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!