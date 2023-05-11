Nikki Haley to Newsmax: Biden Didn't Prepare for End of Title 42

Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Congress didn’t properly prepare for the end of Title 42.

Joining “Eric Bolling The Balance” on Wednesday, the 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate slammed both parties for failing to prepare for the imminent crisis at the southern border.

“You’ve got to look at both Republicans and Democrats and Biden and say you knew this was coming. You knew this was going to happen. At what point did you not say, Maybe we ought to do something about it before we get to the point where almost a half-a-million illegal immigrants will be crossing the border a month."

“It’s inexcusable. It’s unacceptable. It’s a dereliction of duty on multiple levels, and the American people don’t deserve this,” she added.

The former South Carolina governor’s comments arrive as the COVID-era provisions allowing the government to remove individuals based on public health risk end on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security has estimated that roughly 10,000 migrants per day will seek to cross the border in the coming months as a result, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the department agreed to begin the process of releasing some migrants on “parole” without notice of a specific court date or enrollment in a mobile tracking system called Alternatives to Detention.

“Each parole will be considered on an individualized case-by-case basis, and individuals who are released will be required to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and undergo removal proceedings in immigration court,” a DHS spokesperson informed the network.

