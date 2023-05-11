×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | title 42 | border crisis

Nikki Haley to Newsmax: Biden Didn't Prepare for End of Title 42

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 06:59 AM EDT

Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Congress didn’t properly prepare for the end of Title 42.

Joining “Eric Bolling The Balance” on Wednesday, the 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate slammed both parties for failing to prepare for the imminent crisis at the southern border.

“You’ve got to look at both Republicans and Democrats and Biden and say you knew this was coming. You knew this was going to happen. At what point did you not say, Maybe we ought to do something about it before we get to the point where almost a half-a-million illegal immigrants will be crossing the border a month."

“It’s inexcusable. It’s unacceptable. It’s a dereliction of duty on multiple levels, and the American people don’t deserve this,” she added.

The former South Carolina governor’s comments arrive as the COVID-era provisions allowing the government to remove individuals based on public health risk end on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security has estimated that roughly 10,000 migrants per day will seek to cross the border in the coming months as a result, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the department agreed to begin the process of releasing some migrants on “parole” without notice of a specific court date or enrollment in a mobile tracking system called Alternatives to Detention.

“Each parole will be considered on an individualized case-by-case basis, and individuals who are released will be required to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and undergo removal proceedings in immigration court,” a DHS spokesperson informed the network.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Congress didn't properly prepare for the end of Title 42. Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday, the 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate slammed...
nikki haley, title 42, border crisis
308
2023-59-11
Thursday, 11 May 2023 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved