Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Excited About Nikki Haley Running for President

Rep. Ralph Norman lauded Nikki Haley, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that he is very excited about her anticipated announcement that she will run for the president of the United States in 2024.

The South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "National Agenda" that Haley "will be a great candidate, she was a great governor, she was a great House member."

Norman stressed that "I got on board with her" the whole time she was in the South Carolina Legislature from the time they were both elected in 2005, adding that no one gave her a chance when she declared she was running for governor of the state.

He praised her as both "knowledgeable" and "street smart," stressing that she is someone who "makes things happen."

Norman, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, also talked about the House passing, in a party line vote, the Pandemic is Over Act, which would immediately suspend the federal government's public health emergency declaration for COVID-19.

Norman said that President Joe Biden has extended the emergency 12 times, even though everyone knows it is no longer the crisis it once was, and there is no reason to wait for the president's desired date in May to end the emergency.

The congressman said, "I don't know why this administration loves shutting the government down, shutting business down, taking schoolchildren out of the classroom, but they do."

He emphasized that "our job now is to ... get some of that money that has not been allocated to the states [for the pandemic] back and help pay some of this debt down."

