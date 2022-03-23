Nikki Haley to Newsmax: China 'Working in Lockstep' With Russia

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told Newsmax on Wednesday that China and Russia are ''working in lockstep'' and that China will ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin takes Ukraine because it will look to Moscow for support when it moves on Taiwan.

Appearing on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance,'' Haley said that the two countries ''both agree on the fact that they think the U.S. and the West are the great sinners.''

''They think we're sinners because we enjoy freedom, and they think we're sinners because we enjoy democracy, and they will continue to work together until they can destroy it,'' she said.

The Beijing Olympics last month ''were hugely important to China,'' Haley said, so Russia wasn't going to invade Ukraine until the games were over.

''I also know that they were working in lockstep and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] knew that Russia was going to invade, and the agreement was not to say anything when they did,'' the former South Carolina governor said.

The endgame for China, Haley said, is Taiwan.

''Now we need to know that those two are continuing to work together to make sure that [Putin] takes Ukraine and then to make sure he gets whatever else he needs,'' she said. ''China will then move on Taiwan.''

Commenting on the interview Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang made to Margaret Brennan on Sunday on CBS' ''Face the Nation,'' Haley said the Chinese are not going to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine because they're looking for a quid pro quo.

''They are going to continue to walk this line,'' Haley said. ''They're not going to go and tell Russia to stop because they know they want to take Taiwan and they want Russia to be there when they do.''

On Feb. 1, Haley predicted that Putin would attack Ukraine ''somewhere between the last day of the Olympics, Feb. 20, and March 1, when Putin has to give his state of the union address.''

Russia launched its attack on Feb. 24, sending troops into the former Soviet country from three fronts and firing missiles on several locations near the capital, Kyiv, CNN reported.

Troops and armor crossed into eastern Ukraine from the Russian border at dawn that day, as well as from Belarus in the north and from Russia-annexed Crimea to the south.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here