×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | entitlement | reform | retirement | debt

Nikki Haley to Newsmax: We Must Talk Entitlement Reform

By    |   Sunday, 04 June 2023 08:32 AM EDT

Many of top Republicans are tiptoeing on the issue of entitlements reform as Social Security and Medicare inch toward insolvency, refusing to allow President Joe Biden to use it as an attack point.

But former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley, currently running third or fourth in the latest polls, was not afraid to go there Saturday to Newsmax.

"Yes, we do have to talk about entitlement reform," Haley told "Saturday Agenda" from the Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst's "Roast and Ride" event in Des Moines, Iowa. "But we don't take away from those who've been promised. We don't take away from those that put money in."

Despite it being an issue in France that led to massive violent protests, raising the retirement age for the next generation of Americans has to be put on the table, Haley told host Kilmeny Duchardt.

"We look at those like my kids in their 20s, and we go to them and we say, 'To you, we're going to raise the retirement age, so it reflects life expectancy,'" Haley said.

"We're going to limit benefits on the wealthy. We're going to expand Medicare advantage plans. That's how we'll go and we'll pay down debt."

Haley, the lone Republican woman in the field thus far, pitched her presidential primary candidacy on being an accountant needed to handle the country's financial problems.

"I'm not a lawyer, I'm an accountant, and it's time that we actually put an accountant in the White House so that we can start treating taxpayer dollars the way they deserve to be treated," she said. "They're spending it like it's funny money and it's not. It's our money, and we deserve to know that we're not leaving a terrible debt and economy to our children.

"Our kids are never going to forgive us for this. That's why I'm going to make sure we go and we put an end to it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Many of top Republicans are tiptoeing on the issue of entitlements reform as Social Security and Medicare inch toward insolvency, refusing to allow President Joe Biden to use it as an attack point.
nikki haley, entitlement, reform, retirement, debt
390
2023-32-04
Sunday, 04 June 2023 08:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved