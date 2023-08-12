×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | david weiss | hunter biden | doj

Nikki Haley to Newsmax: 'I Don't Trust' Weiss Appointment

By    |   Saturday, 12 August 2023 06:37 PM EDT

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, speaking with Newsmax at the Iowa State Fair, said she doesn't trust the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

"Why did it take them two years to do this?" the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador said in the interview airing on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Why are they saying it's Hunter Biden and not the Biden family? I think we've got to figure this out. There are more questions than answers. It smells bad."

Haley added that she believes the appointment, made by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was meant to be a distraction, "because everybody was starting to get on the pay-to-play stuff that the Bidens have done. I think this is their way of trying to calm it down. We have to keep it loud."

Meanwhile, the American people already don't trust the Department of Justice or the nation's intelligence agencies, and that points to a need to "clean house from the top down," Haley said. 

"As governor, I replaced the heads of every agency. And then I put people in each agency to clean house, tear down regulations and bureaucracy, and get rid of problem children," she said. "You've got to set the tone in government. You've got to make examples of people. No more weaponization. These agencies need to start working. They're too big."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, speaking with Newsmax at the Iowa State Fair, said she doesn't trust the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.
nikki haley, david weiss, hunter biden, doj
276
2023-37-12
Saturday, 12 August 2023 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved