Nikki Haley to Newsmax: 'I Don't Trust' Weiss Appointment

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, speaking with Newsmax at the Iowa State Fair, said she doesn't trust the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

"Why did it take them two years to do this?" the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador said in the interview airing on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Why are they saying it's Hunter Biden and not the Biden family? I think we've got to figure this out. There are more questions than answers. It smells bad."

Haley added that she believes the appointment, made by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was meant to be a distraction, "because everybody was starting to get on the pay-to-play stuff that the Bidens have done. I think this is their way of trying to calm it down. We have to keep it loud."

Meanwhile, the American people already don't trust the Department of Justice or the nation's intelligence agencies, and that points to a need to "clean house from the top down," Haley said.

"As governor, I replaced the heads of every agency. And then I put people in each agency to clean house, tear down regulations and bureaucracy, and get rid of problem children," she said. "You've got to set the tone in government. You've got to make examples of people. No more weaponization. These agencies need to start working. They're too big."

