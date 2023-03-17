Haley: Biden 'Should Absolutely' Talk to Putin

President Joe Biden should "absolutely talk to" Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "because you have to tell them what we expect of them," says 2024 GOP presidential contender and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"That's like what I did at the United Nations, we told them what the U.S. was for, what the U.S. was against, what we expected from them," Haley told Newsmax TV's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"I didn't care if they didn't like me, but I wanted them to respect America. That's what Biden needs to be doing. Biden should have, instead of calling Saudi Arabia a pariah state — he walked them into the hands of China — that's not what he should have done. He should have realized that the Crown Prince is going to outlast every leader. You have to go and have these relationships, you've got to have that communication that's clear, concise and lets them know what the U.S. expects. The entire world is looking at us wondering if our time is over. Our time's not passed it's just our politicians' times have passed."

Haley also said as president she would "have some deterrence" about Iran, which is close to having a nuclear weapon.

"The only way you have deterrence is through strong leadership by the United States. If you look at this recent agreement that was brokered by China, it really was a devastating blow to the United States because it showed that the Arab countries couldn't count on us to help them with Iran anymore," Haley said.

"And so, we really have a lot of work to do, whether it's going and strengthening those Arab ties that we have, bringing in Israel and making sure we all work together to figure out how we stop Iran. But the idea that China is going forward on this, that Iran is working with Russia when they deal with Ukraine, and that they continue to build up their productivity, it's a problem. But the only way to deal with this is through American strength."

