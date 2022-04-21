Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Biden 'Not Up to It,' 'Brave Leader' Would Go to Ukraine

President Joe Biden is "not up to the job" of leading the free world against Russian aggression, former U.K. Brexit leader Nigel Farage tells Newsmax.

"Why is there not a call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked in America?" Farage asked Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The man clearly is not up to the job. He's an embarrassment not just to America but the whole of the free world."

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows for the vice president and members of the Cabinet to remove a president who they believe has become too impaired to fulfill the duties of office, but refuses to resign.

Conservative critics of the president have pointed to instances of him seeming to speak incoherently and also noting him telling reporters he will go to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other officials have.

Press secretary Jen Psaki has thrown cold water on that, saying in interviews that despite Biden's words, the president will not be going to Ukraine.

"The truth of it is a real leader would have gone not just to Brussels to NATO on the first week of this war, he would have gone, or she would have gone, to Ukraine," Farage told Salcedo. "And the really brave leader, the really brave leader, would have gone to Moscow — would have gone to Moscow and said, 'We, as America, want to negotiate a peace.'"

"Truth of it is, this man is not up to it," Farage continued. "And that's one of the reasons why the Western world is in the peril it's in right now."

That peril began last August with the "unconditional withdrawal" from Afghanistan without the input from allies, he said.

"And I gotta tell you, Chris, honestly, if my friend Donald Trump was still in the White House, none of this, and I mean none of this, would have happened."

